Deal with promoters of homosexuality in Ghana - Sexual Rights Activist

There's the need to clamp down on persons promoting homosexuality

An Executive Board Member of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights, Mr Prince Moses Zakaria says the promotional side of LGBTQI+ should be tackled.

He also advised that promoters of homosexuality are also dealt with moving forward.



He noted that the promotion of homosexuality was an influential industry, adding that it was being promoted heavily across the globe including Ghana.



Eight members of Ghana’s Parliament have jointly submitted a private bill to push for the criminalization of LGBTQI+ activities in the country.



The LGBTQI+ Bill, which they term as a ‘Bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values’, was presented to Speaker, Alban Bagbin on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.



The proponents of the bill want the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality to be criminalized in the country.



The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam George, who led the MPs to make the presentation, said it “is a landmark legislation that has taken the last 14 weeks working with a fantastic team of professionals to put together. It is in my humble opinion a world-class piece of legislation which should be reference material for other Parliaments seeking to pass similar legislation.”

The LGBTQI+ Bill, presented to the Speaker, is the first major step taken towards criminalization.



The bill will be assessed by a parliamentary committee after a referral from the Speaker, and subsequently debated on the floor of the House.



Although the Bill has received massive support from the public, especially the clergy, the eight have been lambasted by persons who are also not in favor of the bill with some coming directly at Sam George.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Prince Moses Zakaria noted that homosexuality was being promoted formally and informally said notable LGBTQI+ clothes and products were being sold in Ghana and people were buying and wearing them because of ignorance.



He also noted that some media personalities were being given huge sums of money to promote homosexuality.



“People are buying the clothes and they are wearing them because of ignorance and it is a way of promoting it. We have to step foot and bring that promotion down. If you are curbing it, you have to tackle the promotional aspect because the promotion is a huge industry,” he said.