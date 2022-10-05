Deal with your appointees engaged in galamsey – Sorogho to Akufo-Addo

Mr Amadu Bukari Sorogho is a former MP for Madina Constituency

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been urged to deal ruthlessly with his appointees and other persons affiliated with the government and his political party, New Patriotic Party (NPP) engaged in galamsey to show his seriousness in fighting the canker.

This, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Amadu Bukari Sorogho added will be enough confirmation of his resolve to fight the canker which is fast destroying the country’s environment.



“He is lucky for the first time, all Ghanaians including both NPP and NDC supporters agree that we must fight against this menace. He must crack the whip even against his own appointees involved in galamsey…,” he said on the High Tension segment of Angel FM/TV’s Morning Show, Anopa Bofo.



The former MP’s comments follow the public uproar against the rise of galamsey in the country. something he sees as ‘very good’ for the country.

“Nana Akufo-Addo must start with his appointees. He must deal with them and send the signal that he is ready to fight galamsey…,” he added.



Amadu Sorogho was of the opinion that until the President takes stringent efforts to fight galamsey, Ghana cannot succeed.