Dealine set for Agenda 111 not realistic- Africa Centre for Health Policy

Agenda 111 is government's health sector infrastructure development initiative

The African Centre for Health Policy has atsted that the deadline set by the Akufo-Addo led government to execute the Agenda 111 is unrealistic.

Speaking on the GTV’s Breakfast Show, Executive Director of the Centre, Ahmed Farhan said the 18-months deadline is achievable but after five months the projects have not commenced, making the time given for the completion unrealistic.



Mr. Farhan said there are certain challenges that need to be addressed urgently for the projects to take off.



He said the Centre has had discussions with some of the Contractors and they have revealed that funding is not available for the commencement of the projects.



Mr. Farhan added that since foreign donors are reluctant in investing in the projects, the government should find alternative funding for their completion.

Agenda 111 will see to the construction of 111 healthcare facilities nationwide. It shall include 101 district hospitals, seven regional hospitals for the new regions including one for the Western Region and two Psychiatric Hospitals in Kumasi and Tamale.



Agenda 111, was launched in August 2021 by the president, and is touted as the largest ever investment in healthcare infrastructure in Ghana’s history.



Projects were expected to be completed 18 months from the date of commencement.