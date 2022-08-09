Dealing with musicians was the most difficult part of Ghana Music Awards France - CEO reveals

Founder of Ghana Music Awards (GMA) France, Mavis Frimpong(R)

Source: SVTV Africa

Founder of Ghana Music Awards (GMA) France, Mavis Frimpong, has stated that one of the most tricky parts of setting up a music event was dealing with musicians.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, Mavis indicated that she anticipated a lot of difficulties, but the stress of dealing with artistes was not one. She added that some artistes were just too difficult to communicate with.



“I know that starting something is always tough, but I never expected to experience certain challenges. Some of our musicians are complicated, and others are difficult to communicate with.



Some don’t take things as easily as I would. I experienced it from both sides; artistes from Ghana and those in the diaspora. Dealing with them on simple matters is tough,” she said.

Speaking on other challenges that she faced as the organizer of the awards show, Mrs. Frimpong revealed that some artistes could not perform or attend the event because the France embassy denied visas. The organizers partnered with the France Embassy in Ghana to make the visa process easier, but some artistes were refused.



“I don’t know why they were denied visas, but there was nothing we could do. Even our team in Ghana could not join us for the main event, but it was a huge success. The hall takes 400 people, but the attendees were over 500. The only problem we had on the night was sound, but it was too late to change the venue.



Moreover, Madam Mavis expressed gratitude to the CEO of Ghana Music Awards UK, Alordia, and DJ Slim for their immense support. She mentioned that in the absence of a technical team, they were available to make the event a success.