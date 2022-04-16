Death of Christ is ultimate fulfillment of God’s plan for humanity – Rev. Stephen Wengam

Rev. Stephen Wengam

Easter as believed by many is to commemorate the death, suffering and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

To some Christians, there is no need for the celebration because just like Christmas, there is no part of the Bible that gives Christians the go-ahead to commemorate the event that took place some years back.



On the GTV Breakfast Show on April 15, 2022, the Lead Pastor of the Cedar Mountain Chapel, East Legon, Rev. Dr. Stephen Wengam agrees with the Christians claiming that Easter may not be biblical, however, he was quick to add that the death of Christ is the ultimate fulfillment of God’s plan for humanity, adding that God has given us the wisdom to differentiate between right and wrong.

The Pastor quoted Apostle Paul saying, "anything done to glorify God is permitted and that since the celebration is to remember the benevolence of Christ it is actually very good to go ahead with the celebrations”.



Adding up to the Lead Pastor is the Executive Director of Mahlef Foundation, Tema, Rev. Georgina Happy Crentsil saying the impact of the death of Christ is huge and therefore it is worth celebrating.