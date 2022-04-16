18
Menu
News

'Death of Christ means Ghanaians are now a new creation - John Mahama

John Mahama2.jpeg?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 Former president, John Dramani Mahama

Sat, 16 Apr 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama has said the death of Christ means Ghanaians are now a new creation.

According to him, Christ’s crucifixion and death means our sins have been atoned for.

“As Christians, we celebrate this special day and call it GOOD because by Christ’s crucifixion and death, our sins have been atoned for and we are now a new creation with a mandate to live as Christ did.”

Read his Easter message below

Today, Good Friday, marks the day Jesus Christ sacrificed himself for the world, so that all who believe in the gospel will be saved.

As Christians, we celebrate this special day and call it GOOD because by Christ’s crucifixion and death, our sins have been atoned for and we are now a new creation with a mandate to live as Christ did.

May this holy day rekindle in us hope, forgiveness, sacrifice, compassion and the love of God.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bishop Dag Heward-Mills' first post after son's death
How Antwi-Boahen started Kab-Fam
Successful businessmen whose 'rags to riches' story caused stirs
NPP footsoldier makes u-turn after Adwoa Safo’s reply
Attempt to appoint 17-year-old to head church sparks anger, members stage boycott
We lost $1billion because of you – NPP MP blasts Adwoa Safo
Samuel Takyi wins first professional fight in Round 2 TKO
Adwoa Safo details what she has been doing for Dome-Kwabenya as ‘absentee’ MP
Photo of Asamoah Gyan’s first son Fredrick Asamoah Gyan leaves Ghanaians in shock
Dag Heward-Mills' first son is dead