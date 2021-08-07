Death of Speaker of Parliament's dispatch rider under investigation

The police in Ashanti region say they have opened investigations into the case

• Chief Inspector Abednego Kaakyire died after crashing with a private car

• He was part of an advance party for the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin



• The police have opened investigations into the case



On Friday, August 6, 2021, 45-year-old Chief Inspector Abednego Kaakyire, a member of the security detail of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, was killed when his motorbike crashed into a private car.



The death of the police officer, who was part of the advance party of the Speaker that was going to the Ashanti Region ahead of an official visit, has since been under investigation by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, a report by citinewsroom.com has said.



The police in Juaso, the report added, is investigating the circumstances that led to the death of the dispatch rider of the Speaker of Parliament.

Some two others who were occupants of the private vehicle were also rushed to the hospital after sustaining injuries from the crash.



“We are currently gathering our evidence from the accident scene to know what exactly might have caused the accident. But as of now, we don’t have all our facts, and so we will continue to investigate it and ensure that we get the facts to enable us to conclude on what happened,” the MTTD Commander for Juaso, Chief Inspector Amos Obimpeh, said.



Also, he explained that as of now, the police do not have all the facts of the accident.



