Death of X-rated American model: The Nigerian connection so far

The late Julie Diane Williams, alias Tyger Booty

X-rated American model dies in Accra late 2021

Police reveal she arrived in Ghana from Nigeria and was due to return there



She was in Ghana on invitation of a Nigerian businessman



The late Julie Diane Williams, alias Tyger Booty, an American strip dancer and Instagram model, was reported dead in late December 2021 at a hotel located in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra.



Roll on the weeks, the Ghana Police Service confirmed the death and outlined a series of actions taken in respect of the incident.



Among others, how she arrived in the country, contact with the country and the US embassy and arrests related to the death.

The latest development is a revelation about what brought her to Ghana and who was involved.



GhanaWeb notes that Nigeria features on three major issues over the incident. This article explores the Nigerian connection in the death of the American national.



Arrival from Nigeria



GhanaWeb’s first report on the death was on December 28, ittook the next two days before Accra Regional Police Public Relations chief Supt Alexander Obeng confirmed in an Asaase Radio report that Tyler’s case was lodged with Tesano Police and had been forwarded to the Headquarters.



On December 31, Police issued their first statement on the death confirming that she died at the Rayporsh Hotel on December 14, which was 11 clear days after her arrival from Nigeria.

Point 3 of the statement read: “Preliminary Police investigation has established that the deceased US national arrived in Ghana on December 3, 2021 en route from Nigeria. Having tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, she was taken into an isolation center at Ave Maria Hotel, South Legon-Accra.”



Failed return flight back to Nigeria



Point 5 addressed another Nigerian link to the story disclosing that she had actually left her hotel a day before she died having booked a return flight to Nigeria but the trip failed.



“Records available at the Rayporsh Hotel indicate that the deceased checked out from the hotel on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at noon intending to travel back to Nigeria but could not proceed because of visa issues. She returned to the hotel the same day at 2:00 pm and checked in again,” the statement noted.



Nigerian businessman involved

A December 9. 2022, report by the Ghana News Agency revealed the most significant Nigerian connection yet. It said, the late Tyger Booty was invited to Ghana by a Nigerian businessman identified as Bright Udiagbe alias Big Slim.



Big Slim owns a hotel, restaurants, and nightclubs in both Nigeria and Ghana.



This disclosure was by the prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Lawrence Anane, at the Kaneshie District Court, where a number of suspects including Big Slim are facing trial for the model’s death.



Even though police initially announced that two people had been arrested in connection with the case, the GNA report states that Big Slim is facing trial with four others identified as - Susan Azor, a trader, Gideon Kwaofio, a Receptionist, George Ntsor, a Gardener, and Odoi Laryea.



They have since been granted a GH₵100,000 bail with two sureties each by the court after their arrest.

Chief Inspector Anane also disclosed at the court that the deceased and Big Slim had been in a working relationship for the past five years.