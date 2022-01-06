Death of half-penis ‘rapist’ brings joy to victim

He got his penis bitten off when he allegedly robbed and raped Justina

Twenty-four-year-old Justina Donkor, who bit off the penis of an alleged rapist at Abompey in the Obuasi Municipality, says the death of her assailant brings joy into her heart.

She explained hearing the news of the man who raped her was a beginning to the end of the trauma she was plunged into since the incident happened in November 2020.



Emmanuel Ackon, 24, got his penis bitten off when he allegedly robbed and raped Justina while she was asleep at Abompey, a suburb of Obuasi in November, 2020.



Fast-forward to Monday, December 27, Emmanuel Ackon was hacked by some unknown assailants and died a few days after he was hospitalized.



The Obuasi District Police Commander, DSP Martin Asenso, revealed the deceased was attacked after being involved in gambling.

Speaking on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma Wednesday, January 5, the deceased’s first victim Justina Donkor explained it has always been her fervent prayer for God to duly punish the guy who raped, robbed and subjected her to public ridicule, a situation, she lamented, nearly caused her to commit suicide.



She told host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “since the incident happened, I have never had a complete sleep. I always wake at 2:00am but after I heard the demise of the rapist I’ve since experienced sound sleep. So for me, I believe God has heeded to my prayers.”



She further explained that the incident really cost almost her life, derailed her education but with the help of Akoma FM which supported her with some donations from listeners, she’s ready to be enrolled in a nursing training college.