Death of illegal miner: No one is above the law, let justice be served! - Ellembelle MP

MP for Ellembelle , Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah

Michael Derry died at Korle-Bu Teaching hospital on December 26



Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, has called on the Ghana Police Service to launch investigations into the burning and killing of an illegal miner - Michael Derry - popularly known as Budo - by security personnel of Adamus Resources Limited in the district.



Describing the incident as sad, he charged the police service to ensure that justice is served in this case.



He also called on Ghanaians to condemn such acts in the country.



The Member of Parliament for Ellembelle in a Facebook post commenting on the issue said, “The sad passing of young Budo of Anwia who was allegedly assaulted by security personnel of Adamus resources and reportedly set ablaze must be condemned by all law-abiding Ghanaians. I call on the police to thoroughly investigate this sad event and ensure that justice is delivered with the support of the district security committee and government. Nobody must be too powerful or well-connected in this investigation, including Adamus mines limited.”

It would be recalled that on December 26, Budo died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after he was transferred from St. Martin de Porres Hospital at Eikwe in the Western region.



The deceased was captured on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, on Adamus’ mining concession at Anwia-Bokazo by the company’s security personnel.



The Adamus Security personnel, according to eyewitnesses molested the deceased - Budo - after which they set him ablaze.



Following this incident, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah has entreated Adamus Resources Limited to reassess its relationship with the people for harmonious living.



He further called on the community to exercise restraint as they await the Police Service to bring the perpetrators to book.