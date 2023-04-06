Death of the late JB Danquah: Sexy Dondon keeps playing with our minds – Peace Watch

Executive Director of Peace Watch Ghana, Nyonkopa Daniels

Executive Director of Peace Watch Ghana, Nyonkopa Daniels, has expressed outrage at what she described as inconsistencies and the mentioning of names by key suspect Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy Dondon on the death of the late JB Danquah.

Appearing on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM’s Frontline, she advised the Police to put efforts into unraveling the circumstances leading to the death of the late MP.



“I keep hearing how this suspect manipulates Ghanaians’ minds. He’s messing with our heads. He is inconsistent and untrustworthy as a suspect.”



She stated that when the suspect was first apprehended, he mentioned two names in the presence of two BNI officials who stepped forward. After making a few phone calls, he returned and told the IGP, who was then in charge of the case, to discontinue his investigation.



“So hearing his name mentioned as someone who knew about the case and should comment on it makes me cringe. He should come right out and say it. Nobody can coerce him into saying anything. He was looking into the matter and was told to drop it.”

”Sexy Dondon does not speak the truth. He is now making claims that Kofi Sarpong pulled a knife from the fridge of Mr. Dampare. Does this make sense?”



She revealed it was a drink, which the suspect had requested, and Kofi Sarpong sought permission from the IGP was then the regional commander before he was removed.



After that incident, the suspect allegedly confessed to the crime and mentioned the name of an MP.



She added,”we must send our anger on this guy as Ghanaians. We deserve to know the truth about who contracted him. He keeps mentioning names and dragging people into the matter”.