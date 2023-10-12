Death of three technicians: The reservoir is not for us – COCOBOD

File photo

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has reacted to the death of three of its workers who were suffocated in a fuel reservoir.

According to COCOBOD, the reservoir does not belong to them.



Three technicians of the state institution suffocated during maintenance works on Monday.



The three technicians; Michael Ashie, Jonathan Kokroko, and Paul Ocloo were part of a five-technical team hired to maintain the reservoir on the premises of the COCOBOD’s Koforidua office.



COCOBOD in a statement denied ownership of the reservoir saying “The said fuel dump tank is owned, used and managed by Produce Buying Company (PBC), a limited liability company which is neither a division nor subsidiary of COCOBOD. The exercise that the technicians were engaged to undertake has absolutely nothing to do with COCOBOD.”

“Our preliminary investigations have further revealed that the relevant security and regulatory agencies are fully involved in the matter to ascertain the cause of the unfortunate incident and put in place measures to forestall future occurrences.”



“We wish to assure our media friends that our doors are always open for discussions on issues of this nature and all inquiries concerning the operation of Ghana’s cocoa sector.”



