Death prophecies: Unified Clergy will stop issue – Pastor

Shatta Wale, Dancehall artiste

Head Pastor for the Divine Amor of God, Reverend Sampson Ofori Boadu, says a unified clergy group will stop the issue of death prophecies.

This comment by the man of God is in line with the arrest of the founder and leader of New Life Kingdom Chapel International, Stephen Akwasi otherwise known as Jesus Ahuofe.



The Ghana Police Service recently arrested a pastor over comments he made on the life of Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale.



‘Jesus Ahuofe’ earlier stated that he had received a prophecy indicating that Dance Hall artiste Shatta Wale would be shot dead by unknown gunmen on 18th October 2021.



On the 18th of October 2021, reports claimed that Shatta Wale had been shot by unknown gunmen as prophesized.



The Police in a statement said it is investigating the claims, as the artiste was nowhere to be found as at the time the statement was released.



Jesus Ahuofe, who made the prophecy was arrested and remanded. He is currently on bail.

Shatta Wale in a Facebook post said the death prophecy by the man of God placed him in a violent mood.



“The statement made by this false prophet has gotten me in a mood of violence since no one in this country cares".



"So the police of this country want to tell me none of them saw those threatening statements online to take Action?” Shatta Wale posted.



Commenting on the issue with the host of Atinka TV’s ‘Ghana Nie’, Ekourba Gyasi, Head Pastor for the Divine Amor of God, Reverand Sampson Ofori Boadu, said a unified clergy group will stop death prophecies among pastors.



According to Reverand Sampson Ofori Boadu, these different clergy groups have norms they follow hence the diverse style in ministering.



“Like you already know, there are clergy groups for the Prophetic, Pentecostal, the Charismatic, the Catholic. I believe that if there is a unified group under one umbrella, the members will be taught with one doctrine which will go a long way to curtail the death prophecies by some pastors,” Reverend Sampson Ofori Boadu told Ekourba Gyasi.