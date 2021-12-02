Debate on 2022 budget with cool heads – Alexander Akuoko advises MPs

Members of parliament have been asked to debate on the 2022 budget and reach a consensus

The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) 2020 Parliamentary candidate for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro, Alexander Akuoko, has charged Members of Parliament (MP) to keep their cool and reach a consensus on the 2022 budget.

According to him, the opposing and entrenched positions taken by the majority and minority in Parliament is unhealthy, urging them to reach a consensus for the good of Ghana.



The Majority caucus in Parliament on Tuesday, November 30, approved the 2022 Budget statement after the NDC MPs boycotted proceedings after failing to reach an agreement with the Majority over the status of the budget.



While the Majority insisted the rejection of the budget last Friday was unlawful, the Minority maintains the House followed due process in rejecting it.



A Series of meetings to resolve the standoff yielded no results as the majority and the Executive stood on their grounds of not presenting a new budget.



All the 137 NDC MPs consequently boycotted today’s sitting without even registering their names in the attendance book.

“We need to build a consensus on this issue quickly because the entrenched positions taken by both parties are not helpful. Every party has its way of interpreting things and even if they see things differently, they need to engage in a dialogue or consultation".



"We need cool heads to prevail because the NDC is not against the budget in totality, but it is against some aspects of it and requires for them to be revised,” he told Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



Alexander Akuoko reiterated the need for the majority group in parliament to hear out the NDC caucus and revise the five points raised in the budget.



“We only raised concerns over the e-levy, Acker energy deal, and called for the removal of the agyapa deal from the budget. We also call for support for victims of the Ketu Tidal wave and a revision of the benchmark value. We are not against the budget but if these points are not revised, it will cause problems for the country,” he added.