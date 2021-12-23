Debates in parliament must be for exchange of ideas, not hostility - Ecumenical Bodies

Parliament of Ghana

Source: GNA

The leadership of the Ecumenical Bodies in Ghana says debates in Parliament must remain for the exchange of ideas and not an opportunity for confusion and hostility.

“We respectfully remind Parliamentarians that debates in Parliament must remain a platform for the exchange of ideas and not an opportunity for confusion and hostility. Ghanaians voted for you to engage in ‘debate not boxing,’” it said.



A statement signed by Rt. Rev. Prof. J.O.Y Mante for, and on behalf of Ecumenical Leaders in Ghana and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Bodies were deeply concerned about the conduct of Parliamentarians in recent times.



It said the latest example happened on Monday December 20, 2021, on the floor of Parliament when voting on whether to treat the proposed e-levy under a certificate of urgency, turned into a chaotic scene.



The statement said Parliamentarians were respected and honourable people in society and should not “continue to act in ways that would rescind the honour bestowed on them by the nation.”



It said the country’s lawmakers must show the way to protect and deepen democratic processes in the governance system.

“Unfortunately, what we saw in Parliament yesterday is a negation of Ghana’s democratic gains over the past thirty years. What happened yesterday on the floor of Parliament is unacceptable, to say the least, and we condemn such behavior,” the statement said.



It urged Parliament to as a matter of urgency build consensus to ensure that the nation had a budget to work with in 2022.



The statement also urged the leadership of Parliament to put measures in place to prevent any future incidence of mayhem.



“Christian leaders in our country will continue to pray for our legislators for God’s grace and wisdom at all times. We ask for God’s blessings upon the House of Parliament. May God bless our nation Ghana,” it said.