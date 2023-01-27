0
Menu
News

Debt Exchange: Gov’t reaches agreement with Ghana Insurers Association

Ken Ofori Atta New1 Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Fri, 27 Jan 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Government and the Ghana Insurers Association (GIA) have reached an agreement on the participation of insurance companies in the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

Under the agreement, insurance companies will participate in the programme on similar terms as the Banks.

Also, the Government through the solvency window of the Ghana Financial Stability Fund (GFSF) will provide support for the insurance companies that are seriously affected by the DDEP.

“The objective is to protect jobs and the stability of the industry. The GIA is happy to reach a deal with the Government that protects its members, but also enabling the Government to push through the necessary economic reforms at this difficult times,” a release jointly issued by the Government of Ghana and the GIA said.

It further noted that, “This milestone on the back of the success with the banking industry, has taken the Government closer to completing the DDEP which is a key factor to restore economic stability and growth.”

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP
Stan Dogbe takes on Ben Ephson
I’ll represent our collective goals as new Minority Leader – Ato Forson
NDC reshuffle: Irate NDC youth beat up Deputy General Secretary
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson
The confirmed and reported reasons behind NDC’s parliamentary ‘coup’
Pressure mounts on NDC executives to reinstate Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak
Sam George rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition
UG arrests imposter hired by students to pose as a stranded student