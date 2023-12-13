Debt restructuring: KATH contractors to return to site in Feb 2024 – Simon Mensah

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah

The contractors in charge of the construction of the Maternity and Children’s block at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) are expected to return to the site by February 2024, Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah has disclosed at a Town Hall meeting in Kumasi.

The foreign construction company, Contracta, stopped working due to the government’s debt restructuring program leading to the termination of workers by the firm to go home with all compensation paid to each worker.



The first phase of the construction of the Maternity and Children’s Block at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital was scheduled for completion in May 2024.



Work on the 507-bed capacity project is costing the government of Ghana about 155 million euros.



Arrangements by the Paris Club for renegotiation of loan facilities stalled the disbursement of funds for construction to progress.



Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, while highlighting the government's achievement and update on the health sector's investment in the Ashanti Region said work on the project will soon resume to address the congestion situation at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The minister also assured that about 25 of 32 health facilities in the Ashanti Region are expected to be completed by the end of 2024.



He explained that work on power installation at the Sewuah Government Hospital which stalled for years under the ruling government is near completion.



According to him, the Kumawu and Fomena hospitals are also completed stating the Fomena facility is already in use before official commissioning.



He said other facilities including five district hospitals and other Agenda 111 projects will be in operation next year.