December 27-28 declared holidays

Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery

Monday, 27th December and Tuesday, 28th December 2021 have been declared additional holidays.

A statement issued by the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, says the declaration of the two days as additional holidays are in line with the fact that Saturday, 25th December and Sunday, 26th December 2021 which marks Christmas Day and Boxing Day respectively and are statutory public holidays, have fallen on weekends.

The statement said President Akufo-Addo by Executive Instrument (E.I), and in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601) declared Monday, 27th December and Tuesday, 28th December 2021 as additional Public Holidays and should be observed as such throughout the country.