December Prophecies: What Owusu Bempah said about a possible terrorist attack in Ghana

Watch Owusu Bempah’s New Year prophesy about a possible terrorist attack in Ghana

Ghanaians must pray fervently to avert terrorist attacks in Ghana – Rev Owusu Bempah in January 2022



Terrorist groups in the Sahel region looking for a coastal country, Amankwa-Manu



The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, during his New Year’s prophesy said that there was a high probability of Ghana experiencing a terrorist attack in 2022.



Speaking to his congregation on January 2, 2022, Rev Bempah, said that if the necessary measures are not taken, Ghana will see its first terrorist attack in 2022.



Rev Owusu Bempah, who said the attack was revealed to him by God, called on all Ghanaians to pray for the country to ensure that this attack is averted.



“… on this issue of terrorist attack in Ghana, Ghanaians should pray about it. It is likely Ghana will experience such an attack this year (2022). If care is not taken it will take us by surprise… God opened my eyes and I saw that it has happened,” he said in Twi.

Five months down the line the government is urging Ghanaians, particularly faith-based organizations to be more vigilant against threats of terrorist attacks in the country.



Amankwa-Manu said that trend of the terrorist and jihadist attacks suggest these criminal organisations are now seeking to move towards the coastal parts of the West African sub-region which means that Ghana must now be more vigilant, myjoyonline.com reports.



The deputy minister, who said this during an interview on JoyNews’ ‘The Probe’, added Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire are the only countries in the sub-region not to have experienced such terrorist attacks.



He, therefore, urged the security apparatus of Ghana to stand in readiness to avert such attacks.



“So, we cannot sit and fold our arms, thinking that all is well. All is not well. And we need to prepare. We need to be vigilant. We need to really, like we say in Ghana, ‘shine our eyes the more’. Because if you look around, all the countries around Ghana, in one way or the other have been hit. We are the only country left standing,” he said.



Watch the video of Owusu Bempah's prophecy below:









