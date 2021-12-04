Decentralize signing of mining license-Women in mining

File Photo

Source: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo, Contributor

Some female artisanal small scale mining concession owners have called on the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to include in the ongoing amendment of the Minerals and Mining Act 706, a clause that will decentralize the signing of mining licenses to give regional ministers or District Chief Executive in mining zones the power to sign for mining licenses, other than the current position of the law which grants powers to only the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources to do so.

Their request, according to them will help reduce delays small scale miners have had to suffer when seeking to acquire new license or renew existing license at the ministry.



Even after the realignment of mining licenses and some adjustments to the operations of the Minerals Commission during the Peter Amewu administration in 2018, mine concessions owners say there are still delays for some time over two years in renewing their licenses, or renewing them.



So, "can we look at amending the law to allow regional ministers or MMDCES in mining zones to sign mining licenses, other than only the minister signing the over 3,000 small scale mining licenses? If this will not work outright, can we perhaps look at the minister signing new licenses and leave renewals to the regional ministers or the MMDCES? The National Women’s Coordinator of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners Mrs. Victoria Adobea Guerrieri, suggested during the screening of a video documentary that highlights challenges women miners face in Ghana produced by Oxfam in Ghana and Friends of the Nation in Accra.

Her call was supported by the acting chief of Anyinam in the Eastern Region Baffour Awuah. Nana Baffour stated that each time of delay suffered by a small scale miner culminates into losing their investment and the needed revenues that Ghana must get from the miners.



“Apart from that, the prolonged delays also has the potential to corrupt officers of the Ministry of Lands and Natural resources, as miners seeking renewal of their licenses who cannot wait may attempt to bribe officials to have their papers fast tracked. This is certainly not what we want to see happening in the small scale mining space. If other persons can be given the legal backing to sign licenses on behalf of the minister t the regional or district level, that should be considered”. Nana Baffour Awuah stated.



The video documentary highlights issues of concern to women miners in the artisanal small scale mining sector. Amongst them is the belief that women in their menstrual period are barred from mine sites for a minimum of four days each month, with the belief that the presence of a menstruating woman reduces gold production etc.