Deceptive Ghanaian politicians have disappointed citizens – NDC Former National Organiser

Former Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Mr. Yaw Boateng Gyan, has bemoaned the level of deception that goes into the campaign of Ghanaian politicians vying for power.



According to him, politicians in Ghana a source of disappointment for citizens due to how they lie their way into power.

“The truth is that politicians including myself, Yaw Boateng Gyan have disappointed Ghanaians. We have disappointed Ghanaians and the underlying meaning is that the intent with which we seek for power or the things we say when we want to come to power is actually not our vision is when we get into office. We have our hidden agenda which we do not disclose because we know that once we disclose it, no one will vote for us,” he stated on the Final Point hosted the Governor Kwabena Owusu Agyemang on Top FM.



He drew an analogy to buttress his statement saying, “Once we are elected into power and are assured of the next four years, that is when we tend to do what we like. Politicians are like a woman you are dating whom you have not wedded yet. She will be very humble; I must say not every woman is like that. She will lure you and once you put a ring on her finger, she will begin to show her true character”.



The former national organizer of the biggest opposition party however emphasized that he has resolved to speak the truth always as a way of recusing his conscience from the guilt of lying or being exposed.



