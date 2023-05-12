Decision by Duffuor to go to court is based on ignorance of the processes – NDC man

Dr Kwabena Duffuor NDC Presidential Hopeful

An election directorate member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mahdi Gibril, says the party was hopeful all outstanding issues would be addressed to pave the way for its May 13, 2023, presidential and parliamentary polls.

When asked if the party will defy all the ongoing challenges and organise the polls although the EC had pulled out its supervisory role, he said the EC is only required to supervise our presidential primaries, unlike the national executive polls that they are required to conduct.



He stated that the suit filed by Dr. Duffour was because his campaign team lacked an understanding and was ignorant of the processes.



He wondered why the other two candidates former President John Dramani Mahama and Kojo Bonsu would be sued by Dr. Duffour.



"I am optimistic we will address the issues and organise the polls on Saturday,” he told the host Kwabena Agyapong when asked if the party would go ahead with the polls if the issues were not addressed. I am hopeful and you want me to think negatively? I refuse to be drawn to that one”.

He was speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, stressing that the party had already taken steps to address the issues, and the team Duffour rushed to the media to complain.



He said Dr. Duffour received the delegates’ list on April 20, and he failed to raise issues about the list because they had met with all the delegates and so "where are they coming from with all these issues?”



He also indicated that the party had informed them of the challenges they complained of and were told they were being addressed and they even accepted the party’s approach and so "why are they pretending not to know about these issues”.