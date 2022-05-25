Declaration of Assets: Speaker gives directive to MPs, Parliamentary Staff

Speaker Alban Bagbin

The Members of Parliament and the Parliamentary Service Staff have been tasked to declare their assets as persons working directly with law making body to avert any embarrassment.

According to the Speaker Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, leadership of both sides of the House and administration of Parliament must make ensure that, all Staff declare their assets proscribed by the 1992 constitution of the Republic of Ghana in line with good governance.



In his welcome address on Tuesday, 24th May, 2022 for the commencement of the first sitting of the second meeting of Parliament for the second session of the eight Parliament of the fourth republic of Ghana, Mr. Speaker pledged to lead



this effort by example “as the constitutional and legal head of the institution of Parliament, the spokesperson, the arbitrator and guarantor of its authority, independence and privileges”,



“I will together with leadership, initiate discussions with relevant state actors to put in place measures and systems to ensure that all members, and staff of Parliament complies with the declaration of assets regulations, tax obligations are honored on time and all outstanding issues of over payment, he added.



He gave the indication that, sooner than later, Members will be informed through the usual channels about how this will be done as he stressed that, ” a team will be put in place to liaise with state and non-state actors to smoothen the compliance and implementation of these initiatives.



Leadership of the House, the Parliamentary Service Board and the Speaker will continue to deepen and widen the scope of the already cordial relationship between the Judiciary and the Legislature”.

“As an arm of government, Ghanaians expect nothing from us than to see us work in harmony to the betterment of their lives and the development of the



Country”, he noted.



The Speaker again submitted that due to a ruling of the Supreme Court that strikes out standing order 109 (3) which prevents second deputy speakers from voting in the house whiles presiding and the house would have to restructure its way of doing business.



He explained that, the Parliament house alone cannot do that, but will require the assistance of the Academia and governance experts.



“As part of the agenda of this meeting and the rest of the session, Parliament will dedicate more attention on its oversight function. While we continue to put in all legal efforts and processes to consolidate the strengthening of the Institution of Parliament and the empowerment of members to perform their duties and responsibilities effectively and responsively, in this second session, we will take further vigorous steps to strengthen the hand of the House to hold government and state institutions accountable to the people for the power, trust, resources and hope reposed in them”.



Both the Minority and Majority Leaders, Haruna Iddrisu and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonso equally welcomed their colleagues to the House and promised to help the Speaker deliver throughout the period.