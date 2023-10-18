Declare state of emergency for flood victims now – Franklin Cudjoe to Akufo-Addo

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IMANI Centre for Policy and

Franklin Cudjoe of IMANI Africa, has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to declare a state of emergency for citizens affected by the recent dam spillage in the Volta region.

According to him, it appears that the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) is overwhelmed, and the nation's resources strained.



"Mr. President, it is obvious NADMO is overwhelmed, we are also bankrupt, so in agreement with Hon. Okudzeto, please declare a state of emergency now," Cudjoe urged in a Twitter post.



Cudjoe's plea is in line with the sentiment expressed by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, who also called for a state of emergency to be declared to facilitate a more robust and coordinated response to the crisis.



Ablakwa emphasized the need for the establishment of a dedicated fund to collect contributions from citizens and well-wishers to support those affected by the spillage.



He added, "Meanwhile, let us know how to donate to a credible fund."



The spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams in the Volta region has caused extensive damage and displacement among local communities, with many residents in dire need of assistance.

