Declare your stance on the anti-LGBQ+ bill - Haruna Iddrisu to Attorney General

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority leader in Parliament

•It is important to know what government thinks about LGBQ+ bill Haruna Iddrisu has said

•Haruna says there should be a basis for consultation on the anti-LGBTQ+ bill



• The anti-LGBTQ+ bill is before parliament for consideration



The Minority in Parliament has asked the Minister for Attorney General and Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, to declare his stance on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill also known as the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.



According to him, it will be important for AG to state what he agrees or disagrees with on the bill.



“It will be significant and refreshing to know what the thinking of the Attorney General is on the merits of this bill. Which aspects does he agree with, and which aspects does he find wanting. That should be the basis of any consultation, to begin with,” Citinewsroom.com quoted him.



Background of anti-LGBTQ+

A team of 8 MPs led by Samuel Nartey George have jointly submitted a private bill to push for the criminalization of LGBTQI+ activities in the country.



The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 was laid in the House on Monday, August 2 and read for the first time.



Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, subsequently referred the Bill to the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Committee for consideration. He urged the public to submit memoranda on the bill



It is based on this a group of 18 renowned lawyers, academics and other professionals sent a memorandum to parliament for the bill to be thrashed, stating that it violates the fundamental human right guaranteed in the constitution.



Ghanaians have, however, bashed them for their position against the bill but they have clarified that their call for the bill to be thrashed is based on the fact that it violates all the fundamental human rights in the constitution and not that they are in support of gayism and lesbianism.