Declaring my support for a presidential candidate won’t be in the interest of the NPP - Asabee

National Chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Stephen Asamoah Boateng

Leading contestant for the National Chairman position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stephen Asamoah Boateng has disclosed the reason behind his decision not to declare support for anyone seeking to lead the party in the 2024 elections.

While some of his contestants are pushing for endorsement from flag bearer aspirants, and announcing their preferences in the upcoming flagbearer race, Asabee, as he is affectionately called is breaking the status quo by not aligning to any of them.



His reason? “It will be bad for the party if i, a National Chairman aspirant declare support for any of them.”



“If I do so, how do I draw the losing part in to join us break the eight? A National Chairman must be neutral since he is supposed to always bind the party together.” He stated convincingly while speaking to Emefa Apau on “The Probe” on Joy News’ Channel on Sunday evening.

His response has elicited huge commendation from NPP members and Ghanaians in general on social media as they could not, but applause him dor such frank and bold statement.



His comment has also exposed his main contender who has openly declared support for one of the Flag bearer aspirants as one who cannot engender the peace and unity the party so needs now in order to break the eight.



To many, Asabeee is the National Chairman NPP needs at this time to instill not only discipline, but some “correctness” in the party.