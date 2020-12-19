Decomposing body of a pregnant woman found at Kumasi Parks and Gardens buried

City authorities reportedly discovered the body on Thursday morning

The decomposing body of an unidentified pregnant woman found earlier this week in a bush near Kumasi Parks and Gardens at Nhyiaeso in the Ashanti Region has been buried.

MyNewsGh.com on Thursday, December 17 reported about how the body of a pregnant woman had been found in a bush near Kumasi Parks and Gardens office.



City authorities reportedly discovered the body on Thursday morning when a man who went to the scene to ease himself was greeted with the pungent smell in view of its state.



The police and environmental taskforce in the Nhyiaeso sub-metro after several consultation gave permission for the burial of the deceased in view of its state.



The deceased was buried in the bush where she was discovered.

A source in the Nhyiaeso sub-metro told Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo that the state of the woman’s body prevented the police and the environmental task force to pick it from the place



“We have submitted our report and all the necessary works have been done. Due to the condition of the deceased’s body, we were advised to bury the body in the bush”.



Meanwhile, Police and Nhyiaeso sub metro environmental taskforce have commenced investigation into the matter after it was suspected the person may have been murdered and dumped at the scene.