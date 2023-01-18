0
Menu
News

Deep thinking correlates with spirituality – Pastor

Joshua Marrion Addae Williams.png Rev. Joshua Marrion Addae-Williams

Wed, 18 Jan 2023 Source: etvghana.com

Rev. Joshua Marrion Addae-Williams, Head Pastor-Worldwide Worship Centre has discussed what spiritual discipline means in the corporate world.

According to him, spiritual things are for deep thinkers and anyone who is not a deep thinker will never understand anything regarding spirituality.

He told Paul Anomah Kordieh on e.tv Ghana’s Christian Connect that, “You cannot be a deep thinker without being someone who is not disciplined. So, to be a deep thinker you must be disciplined and if you are a deep thinker then you easily understand what it takes to be spiritual.”

He emphasised that spiritual discipline is not derived out of a resolution, but is a command from God and commands are supposed to be adhered to whether ready, prepared, willing or not.

“God is the supreme being and is in charge of all things, he demands that every individual, cooperate organization and everything he created must endeavour to harness that spiritual discipline for their spiritual growth to maximize their potential in whatever field that God destined them to function in,” he explained.

Source: etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker
Pastor jailed 519 years for defrauding over 100 people
Heward-Mills details how Sir Adjaye landed National Cathedral job
Anti-Islam comment: Sylvester Tetteh defends Ayeh-Paye
Joe Ghartey wished the best of luck in NPP presidential primaries
Mahama’s presidential prophecy was spiritually hijacked – Nigel Gaisie
The expected moves in Akufo-Addo’s first reshuffle
Majority Chief Whip ‘banters’ with Johnnie Hughes over Ken Ofori-Atta
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report