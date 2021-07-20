Defamation suit: I won’t pay a dime to Kweku Baako – Kennedy Agyapong

Kweku Baako and Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has signalled that his legal tussle with veteran journalist Kweku Baako Jnr will not see an end soon as he believes the charges levelled against him by the journalist holds no water.



The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper sued Kennedy Agyapong at the High Court on charges of defamation.



The court ruled in his favour but Kennedy Agyapong has appealed the case with a ruling yet to be delivered on the matter.

Speaking on ‘The Seat Show’ on Net2 TV on Monday evening (July 19), Kennedy Agyapong said he will not make any payment to Baako as he remains convinced that he has a strong defense.



“Kweku Baako, what help have you provided people in this country. You wish they charge me with treason so you are accusing the prosecutor of doing a poor job. Come and charge me with treason yourself. What happened when you took me to court? I said I won’t pay a dime so I have taken the case back to court. He knows we have a court case but he is always talking about me,” he said.



Kennedy Agyapong also warned leadership of the New Patriotic Party to be wary of their engagement with Kweku Baako Jnr.



“I’m warning the NPP to be careful with Kweku Baako and Anas else they will topple their government. What has he achieved in this country? He moves around and speaks like he knows more than anyone in this world,” he said.



Kennedy Agyapong touched on a number of issues including the claims of contempt of parliament levelled against him by the Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini.

Suhuyini cited Kennedy Agyapong for contempt after which the case was referred to the Privileges Committee for deliberations and recommendations.



Kennedy Agyapong asserts that he is not innocent and will prove his innocence before members of the committee.



“What I said was that for such a person you beat the hell out of him. I said that if I were the president. Am I the president? It was a hypothetical statement that I made.



“I’m surprised the issue has been taken to the Privileges Committee but we will go there. There are discerning MPs who don’t just consume information. You are bringing that propaganda job to Parliament,” he hit at Suhuyini.