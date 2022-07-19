‘Defeat of John Boadu could affect fortunes of NPP’ - Analyst

John Boadu and Justin Frimpong Kodua

Political scientist Dr. Osei Bonsu has posited that the defeat of John Boadu could affect the fortunes of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The former lecturer at the Methodist University believes the declaration by the regional chairpersons of the NPP for John Boadu and the outcome of the elections, do not provide a healthy situation for the party.



He explained that Chairman Wontumi originally known as Bernard Antwi Bosiako did not behave well by leading the regional chairpersons to declare their support for John Boadu.



He quizzed if the winner lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua would trust Chairman Wontumi and the other chairpersons when he go to their respective regions to work.



He advised the party to set rules that will prevent the party executives from declaring their support for candidates since it will create divisions in the party.

He warned the party could have a divided front going into the election of the presidential candidate considering what happened.



Meanwhile, he has commended the governing the NPP for holding a well-organized and peaceful election at the national level.



He was of the view that the national election was peaceful although the conference was delayed by five hours.



He was speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.