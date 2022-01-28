Defence Minister, Military High Command commiserate with family of Brig-Gen Constance Edjeani-Afenu

Dominic Nitiwul with other dignitaries in a group photo

Source: GNA

Mr Dominic Nitiwul, Minister of Defence has led a high-powered delegation to commiserate with the family of the late Brigadier-General Constance Emefa Edjeani-Afenu, Ghana’s first female General.

Mr Nitiwul recounted his numerous encounters with the departed General and how the sad event had devasted the entire Ghana Armed Forces, a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, and signed by Commander Andy La- Anyane, Acting Director of Public Relations, said.



The delegation included the Chief Director at the Ministry of Defence, Dr Evans Dzikum, the Chief of the Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, and Service Chiefs.



“It is with a heavy heart that the Ghana Armed Forces announces the sudden demise of Brigadier -General Constance Emefa Edjeani-Afenu…,”it said.



She passed on at the 37 Military Hospital on Monday, January 24, 2022 after a short illness.

The statement said he encouraged the family to remain strong “even at this difficult time and assured the family of the needed support from Government and the Ghana Armed Forces to give the late General a befitting farewell”.



Brig-Gen Edjeani-Afenu served in various capacities both at home and abroad, including becoming the first female Deputy Force Commander of a United Nations Peacekeeping operations.



She became the first female to attain the highest feat in the Ghana Armed Forces, when she was promoted to the rank of Brigadier-General on Monday, 7 March 2016.