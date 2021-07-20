Defence Minister Nitiwul engages security sector CSOs in crunch meeting

Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul with security experts after the meeting

Source: Security Warehouse, Contributor

The Ministry of Defence has held discussions with selected security sector civil society organizations (CSOs) and security analysts on matters of defence and security policy at the Ministry of Defence Complex in Accra.

According to Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, the meeting forms part of government’s strategic initiative to engage with various sectors of society at all levels to deepen collaboration and partnership for maintenance of peace and stability, and therefore find the engagement with CSOs in peace and security as very vital to supporting the ministry and other sector ministries through constructive deliberation and sharing of knowledge and experiences.



He observed that CSOs and, in particular, security analysts who serve as voice of the people remain critical in bridging the gap between government and the populace and was therefore grateful that members honoured the invitation and assured of constant engagement on matters of common interest.



Commenting on role of the ministry in supporting the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to discharge its constitutional mandate of defending the territorial integrity of the country, he indicated that government through the MOD had taken measures to improve the operational efficiency and capability of the GAF to tackle emerging threats such as terrorism, violent extremist activities and maritime crime and called for support of all towards safeguarding the country from these threats.



On his part, Chief Executive Officer of Security Warehouse Limited Adam Bonaa expressed appreciation for the Minister’s initiative and charged the ministry to work assiduously in safeguarding the country’s borders.

He also observed that as security analysts, their role is to scrutinize the sector and make relevant recommendations for the appropriate authorities to implement and that sector CSOs will continue to hold government accountable as far as matters of defense and security are concerned.



Dr. Ishmael Norman, President of Institute of Security, Disaster and Emergency Studies (ISDES), charged the minister and government, for that matter, to pay critical attention to maritime security as recent reports of maritime crime show a phenomenal increase.



Other members took turns to raise issues concerning the sector.



Also present at the meeting were Deputy Minister of Defence Kofi Amankwah Manu, Chief Director of the Ministry of Defence Dr. Evans Agbeme Dzikum, Executive Director of West African Center for Counter-Extremism (WACCE) Mutaru Muqtar, Senior Policy Analyst at Amann Center for Security and Counterterrorism (ACDS-Africa) Moses Jatuat, Programme Officer of Institute of Security and Safety Policy Research (ISSAPR) Derick Nestor Hokey and Executive Director of Bureau of Public Safety Nana Yaw Akwada.