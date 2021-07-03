Defence minister assures Ghanaians of maximum security

Dominic Nitiwul, Defence Minister

Source: GNA

Dominic Nitiwul, the Minister of Defence has assured Ghanaians of a safe environment and asked the public not to panic under the current happenings of military misconduct.

He said what happened in Ejura leading to fatalities will never be covered while the Upper West military brutalities on civilians will be professionally handled to serve as a disincentive to others.



Mr Nitiwul told the GNA in an interview that he was disturbed about the unfortunate events saying, "No one can take the law into his own hands and misbehave. We are all equal before the law and there are no separate citizens who can use the law in their favour".



He said Ghana was one but not two and stressed the need for the security apparatus to always exhibit high professionalism in dealing with the public to ensure that Ghana remained a haven to live to attract more investments.



"Normally, we don't discuss security matters outside and that is why some members of the public might think wrongly that nothing is being done about military brutalities. We will ensure that all those who are personnel and misbehaved are punished" he said.



Mr Nitiwul said, currently there was a high powered military delegation to the Upper West Region concerning a video of military brutalities in circulation and that the President wants to see all brutalities investigated and perpetrators punished in this country.



"I assure Ghanaians that their safety is of paramount importance to the president and the country. We will make sure that personnel who misbehaved are punished to serve as a deterrent to others".

He appealed to the public especially those in Wa, Ejura and other places that suffered or lived under dangerous security to remain calm since the government was not sleeping on the issues.



He said the public will soon appreciate the punitive measures that will be taken by the military high command against the erring personnel.



Meanwhile, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, the overlord of the Waala Traditional Area, has appealed to the government to provide a compensation package for victims of the military brutalities of the military in Wa to alleviate their plight and to help settle their hospital bills.



He said the atrocities meted out to the people ought to be a concern to well-meaning citizens, and called for immediate and severe punishment for perpetrators of the atrocities.



Naa Pelpuo IV said this in Wa on Friday when a high powered delegation from the military headquarters in Accra led by Major-General Thomas Oppong Peprah, the Chief of Army Staff called on him.