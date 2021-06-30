Defense, Interior Ministers to face Parliament over Ejura killings

ALhaji Bawa Braimah, MP for Ejura-Sekyedumase

• ALhaji Bawa Braimah has reportedly filed a question in Parliament for the ministers to brief the house on happenings at Ejura

• Three persons were killed after police shot into protesting crowd



• The families of the deceased are demanding justice



The Ministers for Interior and Defense could appear in Parliament to answer questions related to the disturbances at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.



This is after the Member of Parliament for Ejura-Sekyedumase, Alhaji Bawa Braimah filed an urgent question for them to brief the house on the security situation in the town.



Alhaji Bawa Braimah also condemned the shooting of the protesters and called for immediate action to address the situation.



“They were coming from the cemetery and out of the pain of losing Kaaka, they were demonstrating and were unarmed. Even if they were holding weapons, it is the duty of the police and the military to use different means to quell the demonstration, but to fire live bullets into the crowd means the soldiers deliberately did it…

“I am calling on the military high command, the Ministry for National Security and Ministry for Defence to institute a probe into the shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday afternoon because it was highly uncalled for,” he said.



Ejura has become a talking point after military officers shot and killed unarmed protesters who were agitating over the death of social activist Ibrahim Mohammed known popularly as Macho Kaaka.



The murder of the activist has triggered discussions in the country with former President John Dramani Mahama calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to speak out on the issue.



John Mahama, in a statement issued on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 urged his successor to take steps to ‘de-escalate’ the situation in Ejura.



“I add my voice to calls for calm following the shooting to death of two persons and the injury to many in Ejura today, following the murder of youth activist Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Mohammed. I have just seen a video of the firing of live ammunition into a crowd by persons wearing military attire after the burial of the murdered youth activist.



"I urgently call on President Nana Akufo-Addo to initiate an immediate de-escalation of the situation in Ejura. There must be a very thorough investigation of both the murder of the youth activist and the security rules of engagement which resulted in the shooting to death of the two others,” a statement on his official website said.