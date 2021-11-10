Defense Minister leads delegation to Yaa-Naa over war mongering

Minister for Defense, Dominic Nitiwul

Minister for Defense Dominic Nitiwul, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bimbilla Constituency, has led a government delegation including some MPs from the Northern Region to the Gbewaa palace in Yendi following some social media comments of a possible Konkomba, Dagomba, and Nanumba conflict.

Speaking at the Gbewaa palace, the Minister described the information as malicious and treacherous.



He revealed that the government through the National Security Ministry and other security operatives is tracking down the perpetrators of such information.



“We are tracking those people peddling such war-mongering information to raise tension and I assure you we will deal with them.”



He added, “Konkombas, Dagombas, and Nanumbas are brothers and have lived peacefully over the years and so any attempt to distract the peace among these people will be fiercely resisted.”



Mr. Nitiwul warned that “henceforth, anybody or group of person’s whose publications, discussions or commentary on the subject matter will seek to influence a possible conflict will be severely dealt with”.

He charged all metropolitan, municipal, and district chief executives (MMDCEs) in the Region to sensitize their people on the need to live peacefully.



Member of Parliament for Yendi Constituency Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama applauded the swift intervention by the government and called on the youth to desist from acts of warmongering.



He indicated that the 1994 Konkomba, Dagomba, and Nanumba conflict claimed more lives and any recurrence will be detrimental to the peace and development of the Region.



The Yaa-Naa, Abukari Mahama II, on his part, applauded the government for the intervention.



He is the hopeful government will trace the perpetrators and make them face the full rigors of the law.