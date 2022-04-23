Deferred students have a month to pay fees - KNUST

KNUST

The Management of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has once again extended the deadline for payment of fees for deferred students by a month.

According to the Institution, the decision follows a meeting with the Minister for Education, Yaw Adutwum and other stakeholders held today April 22, 2022.



“All students who were affected by the deadline of 7th of April 2022 now have up to 20th May 2022 to settle their fees without further delay,” the Deputy Registrar and University Relations Officer for KNUST, Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe disclosed in a press release dated 22nd April 2022.



Background



More than six thousand (6000) students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have deferred their courses due to their inability to pay their tuition fees by the deadline.



The deadline for the payment of fees was extended from March 24, 2022, to April 7, 2022, but, some students have still not been able to settle their fees.



According to the management of KNUST, the students deferred representing 8% of the entire student population.

“It is not a good situation for all of us. In the first place, we all understand that there is the need for us to pay the fees but we have a system that allows us to pay before the semester. This new system just came in and this system is something that we are not used to.



“Currently as we are speaking our SRC executives are in a meeting with management so that they can get students back to campus as soon as possible,” Student’s Representative Council (SRC) PRO, Valentine Essoun told Starr News’ Isaac Bediako Justice.



He added that some students who have genuine concerns are being assisted by the SRC.



“So by end of the day or tomorrow, the list to assist students will come out and the SRC will support them financially to cross that threshold.”



