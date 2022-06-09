Dela Coffie freed by Special Prosecutor on bail

Dela Coffie was detained by the OSP on Monday after he turned himself in

Special Prosecutor declares Dela Coffie wanted

Dela Coffie turns himself in to OSP



Dela Coffie alleged to have forged letters



Opposition National Democratic Congress Communicator, Dela Coffie, has reportedly been granted bail by the Special Prosecutor following his detention on Monday, June 6, 2022.



Dela Coffie having been declared wanted by the Office of the Special Prosecutor on June 3, 2022, turned himself in on Monday.

He was subsequently detained by the office to assist in an investigation on the subject of him allegedly faking letters purporting to have been issued by the Special Prosecutor.



In a related development, Joynews has reported that Dela Coffie has been granted bail by the office of the Special Prosecutor.



It is not yet known the details of the said bail as well as the status of the investigations into the matter. However, he is said to have been released from detention on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, on bail.