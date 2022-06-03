Dela Coffie takes on Special Prosecutor over ‘warrant’ directive

Dela Coffie, NDC Activist

NDC Activist Dela Coffie wanted by OSP for corruption, forgery of official document

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) activist, Dela Coffie has responded following the issuance of a warrant of arrest from the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



According to him, he will make himself available for any queries of law enforcement as he has nothing to hide.



…Preliminarily, I want to state that I am available right here in Ghana and will submit myself to any queries of law enforcement agencies as I have nothing to hide. As regards context, my understanding is that the Special Prosecutor is linking me to a petitioner, who has lodged a petition before his office against former Minister Atta Akyea,” he said in a statement released.



The Office of the Special Prosecutor declared the National Democratic Congress (NDC) activist, Dela Coffie, wanted for “corruption and corruption-related offences and forgery of official document.”

The Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng said his office has secured “a warrant of arrest” for Dela Coffie.



This was contained in an official notice from the Office of the Special Prosecutor, dated June 3, 2022.



Reacting to this, Dela Coffie said it was reckless for the Special Prosecutor to issue an arrest warrant without any recourse to him.



Below is his statement



Re: Notice of Wanted Person



My attention has been drawn to a warrant of arrest issued by Special Prosecutor against my person.

However, let me state that the recklessness with which the Special Prosecutor will jump to issue an arrest warrant without any recourse to me as rules of engagement injunct his office to do, will be subjected to appropriate judicial review.



My lawyers have taken the matter up and we will deal with the issues head-on.



Dela Coffie is a law-abiding citizen and ready to fight any concocted allegations geared towards tarnishing my image in the estimation of right-thinking members of society.



Issued by Dela Coffie 3rd June, 2022. Accra