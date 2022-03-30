Dela Michel advises GIJ students amidst AKWAABA week celebration

Dela Michel - Journalist

An award winning news anchor and a broadcast journalist, Dela Michel has advised GIJ fresh students not to follow others as they commence their journey into tertiary education.

She said this while speaking at the Ghana institute of journalism’s SRC AKWAABA WEEK launch on Tuesday, March 29 2022, at the institute’s north Dzorwulu campus which was themed, “What I wish I knew before tertiary.”



The program was geared towards equipping fresh students of the institute with ideas which will guide them in making good use of their stay in the school to be able to find themselves in good standards after their tertiary education.



She stated, “Please be true to who you are, what you’ve learnt and have been thought, whatever discipline that has been instilled in you at home. We always say that when we come to the university because at home, our parents are very strict, in the university you will be free.



She continued by telling the students the need for them to stay true to themselves and not following crowd because at the end each one will account separately for his or her actions.



She explained, “Because whatever you do at the end of it all you have to account for it, if not judgement day, in your hostel room you will sit down and think…so this is something you must know, never try to be who you are not.

Miss Dela again advised the students to have an open mind in making decisions for themselves and not to be ashamed of their family background because by doing so they may loose their identity.



“Never try to show off or impress anyone, there are instances people portray lifestyles differently from who they truly are, if you do so you may end up deceiving yourself.



“When you need advice on social life get in touch with your family members because they will help you make decisions by yourself, sometimes when you seek advice from your friend he or she may also end up giving you an advice he or she got from a friend.



She added, “These are the things you need to know before you get yourself fully integrated into a tertiary institution”, Said Dela Michel.