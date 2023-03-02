2
Menu
News

Delayed February salaries paid to your account – GCB to customers

16649771 File photo of a branch of GCB Bank

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The management of GCB PLC has assured its customers on the Controller and Accountant General's Department’s (CAGD) payroll that February 2023 salaries have been processed and credited to their accounts.

The management in a statement, apologized to the affected customers.

In an earlier tweet, the bank had expressed concerns over difficulties in processing February salaries from the Controller and Accountant General's Department.

However, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has refuted claims that the government is struggling to pay the salaries of public servants.

According to him, the assertion is not accurate.

He said in parliament that: “The Minority Leader said, there have been some challenges with data challenges with salary processes and in his own way what we call terminological inexactitude, is interpreting that to mean, the Republic of Ghana not having money to pay salaries. That is wrong and disingenuous, and we should not allow that to be perpetuated.”

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, had stated that the government was having difficulties in paying the February salaries of public sector workers.

“As we speak today, government is unable to pay salaries. If you check the Twitter account of GCB Bank, it says it is unable to pay salaries. So, if government is unable to pay salaries, how can it accept assurances that the government every Ghanaian will acquire the Ghana card,” he said.

See GCB's statement below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Ablakwa vs. Rev. Kusi Boateng: 'The system is working' – Okoe Boye
Tension brews in Police Service over promotion
Otumfuo restores land forcefully seized from owner by Amakomhene
Ghana votes against Russia again
Related Articles: