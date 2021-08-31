Delayed appointment Of MMDCEs: List will soon be out - Presidency

Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency

The Director of Communications at the Presidency Eugene Arhin, has indicated no vacuum has been created in the absence of the appointment of new Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

According to him, there is no vacuum because President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the incumbent ones to hold office until new persons are appointed.



He was responding to a question by journalists at the Jubilee House during a press briefing on the recent case pending at the Supreme Court challenging the decision by the President to have the incumbents act until new persons are appointed.



Eugene Arhin, in his response, said the issue had caught the attention of the nation, but as it stands now, there is no vacuum because the President has asked the old appointees to act.



In respect to the case pending in court, he said: ”we are in a democracy. We have separation powers. If you feel you have grievances with respect to certain actions taken by the President, you have an avenue to ventilate those grievances. The matter is in court and so let’s leave it in court,” he added.

He further stated that the President is still studying the report presented to him by the committee that worked on the vetting processes, adding the appointment of MMDCEs is not a simple matter.



He noted that careful consideration needs to be taken in selecting the MMDCEs because they will represent the President at the local assembly level.



”All I can say is that soon the list will come out. I am not in the position to give timelines,” he posited.



He said the nation would be kept appraised to the appointment of new people should the President make his final decision.