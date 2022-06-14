Delegates of NPP want me as General Secretary, victory is mine - Musa Superior

Musah Superior, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission Musah Superior has expressed strong optimism that he will be elected as General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) come July 17, 2022.

Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he mentioned that his campaign is moving smoothly as expected.



He asserted that "there is strong evidence that the party delegates want change", and he remains the new change the party wants.



He seeks to develop a strategic plan to re-energise and mobilise the grassroots to help the party break the eight-year cycle when given the nod.

Musah Superior says he has campaigned in 108 constituencies in 12 regions, and "I am still campaigning. I am hoping that by the end of the month and getting to the first week in July, I would have done 70-80 per cent of the constituencies of the country".



The aspirant said the competition is between himself and the other candidates.



"When I go out for a campaign, I tell the party members about my vision, my plan, my strategies and the kind of personality I am bringing on board to the office of general secretary. I know the party members have accepted me. I am confident of victory if I campaign well," he added.