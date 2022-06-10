Delegates storm NPP head office to pick nomination for Charles Bissue

Charles Bissue, aspiring General Secretary of the NPP

Delegates inspired by the works of the former Western Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Charles Bissue, stormed the headquarters of the party to purchase nomination forms to secure the latter’s bid for the General Secretary position.

Representing various constituencies from the Volta, Central, Western, Eastern, Greater Accra and other regions of Ghana, the delegates say they are confident in the candidature of Charles Bissue in leading the desired change the party seeks in its political and administrative affairs.



They testified that the record of accomplishment, competence and personality of Mr Bissue sits strongly with the kind of leadership the party needs for a General Secretary, especially in the quest of “breaking the 8” in the 2024 general elections.



In a press briefing after picking the nominations forms, a Campaign Coordinator for Team Bissue, Justice Yussif remarked that there is nothing questionable about the experience and competence of Charles Bissue to take over the General Secretary role.



He stressed that the quest of breaking the 8-year jinx cannot be won merely on past glories.



According to him the contest in 2024 requires innovation, strategy and the personality to rebuild and re-energize the party at all levels, that “Mr Bissue represents!”



“He has the records…where in the Western Region we had one of the highest parliamentary margins in the history of the party with him as the Regional Secretary. So if such a person is coming to the national level you can imagine the outcome.

“There is nothing like I am the most experienced candidate. I have been there for long. Whatever one has was fed to him by the various executives at the regional, constituency and polling stations…and one of those actors is Charles Bissue, and this time he is coming and will do it better.”



Adding his voice to it, the Constituency Secretary for Keta in the Volta Region, Courage Goldenberg-Grimm Lekettey said “Mr Bissue having served as the Regional Secretary and being a representative on the National Council of the party is equipped with the knowledge and skill of party management and leadership.”



He argued that if there is any credit for successes of the party, more of the praise needs to be attributed to Regional, Constituency and polling station executives. Mr Lekettey added that



Testifying to the overwhelming support delegates and the grassroot in the Western Region has for Mr Bissue, a Communications Officer for Ahanta West, Banabas Annan said, “there is no other candidate within the contest that appreciates the work of the grassroot than Charles Bissue”



He indicated that Mr Bissue’s assurance of enriching and sustaining party and government collaborations inspires hope for the grassroot, adding that “he is the ultimate choice to restore confidence and avoid the 2008 tragedy replaying in 2024”.