Delist irrelevant smaller parties from roll of political parties – Solidaire to EC

Jean Mensa, Chairperson (EC)

Civil Society group, Solidaire Governance Forum is urging the Electoral Commission to revise its register and delete irrelevant smaller parties from the roll of political parties.

The group is also demanding full disclosure of the cost incurred by the State in conducting the recently held Kumawu and Assin North by-elections.



The Executive Director of Solidaire Governance Forum, Benjamin Assumang in an interview with Starr News said Taxpayers deserve to know how their taxes are utilized.



“The Electoral Commission that is supposed to receive account from the political parties has failed to perform its role as Electoral Commission that is worth its salt. Look at the number of political parties that have been registered in the list of political parties and yet cannot even boast of vibrant offices in our constituencies and yet their being kept in the books. They are refusing to apply the law as it should be.

“Our concern is that taxpayers' money has been used to create a by-election which was unnecessary and avoidable. It is the Electoral Commission’s responsibility to receive audited accounts from the political parties. It is in the law that created the EC. It is supposed to monitor the activities of the political party to be in consonance with the constitution.



They are supposed to visit the political parties' offices to ensure that they are vibrant and working and that those who are not working must be de-listed from its role. When was the last time you heard that the EC has removed some political parties from its role, yet we sit here and we are enjoying it.”