Deliver polyclinic promise or face demonstration – Ledzokuku concerned residents issue 5 months ultimatum to MP

Concerned Residents of Ledzokuku Association

The Concerned Residents of Ledzokuku Association has delivered a firm ultimatum to their Member of Parliament (MP) demanding accountability and progress regarding a promised polyclinic.

During a press conference organized by the concerned citizens on Monday, February 19, 2024, they made their grievances known, stressing the urgency for action.



"We demand for accountability and effective representation. Apart from our MP not knowing how to make a case for his people, he does not also stay in the constituency," said Samuel Laryea, the convener of the association.



Residents stated that if the promised polyclinic fails to materialize within five months, they will take a decisive action.



Samuel Laryea also emphasized the pivotal role of the former MP, Dr. Okoe Boye, who currently serves as the MP-elect under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership and has been designated as the Minister for Health.

He credited Dr. Okoe Boye for spearheading community projects and asserted that without his lobbying efforts, the community would not have seen any development.



Residents have also expressed frustration over the neglect of their constituency and the lack of action from their MP.



NAY/NOQ



