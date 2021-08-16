Delivery guys are dying, knocking down pedestrians because of targets - Okada Rider suggests

Source: SVTV Africa

Okada rider, Joseph Nkum has revealed that most motor accidents are caused by delivery guys who are in a rush to be meet their target of the day.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Joseph indicated that having worked at Jumia Ghana, they are given a target to meet in a day hence the rush which often causes accidents.



“I've worked at Jumia before and they set a target for us. They have given us several items to deliver. It is especially the delivery guys who cause accidents. The customers will keep calling you to hurry up so if you don’t focus on riding you may kill someone,” he said.



Also, the Ashaiman based rider stated that they are often arrested by MTTD police officers for trivial issues.

“They have turned it into a business. Knowing that most of us have our licenses, they will ask about the motor papers and ask you to go for them. Then they ask you to pay GHs150,” he added.



Kindly watch the full interview below:



