Della Manuella collaborates with Ceccy Twum in a latest single 'Thank You'

Thu, 24 Feb 2022 Source: Gospel2Me TV
Fast-rising Ghanaian gospel artiste Dela Manuella has recently been a spotlight in the gospel music space.
After her collaboration with "Akesse Brempong" in the recent song "Gbogbo Kokoe," the vibrant artist is out with a new single featuring Ceccy Twum.
Inspired by God’s goodness, Dela Manuella communicates a message of gratitude to the body of Christ and therefore admonishes every believer to appreciate God for all His acts of kindness and goodness.
Watch the Video below:
