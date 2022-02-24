Della Manuella collaborates with Ceccy Twum in a latest single 'Thank You'

Source: Gospel2Me TV

Fast-rising Ghanaian gospel artiste Dela Manuella has recently been a spotlight in the gospel music space.

After her collaboration with "Akesse Brempong" in the recent song "Gbogbo Kokoe," the vibrant artist is out with a new single featuring Ceccy Twum.



Inspired by God’s goodness, Dela Manuella communicates a message of gratitude to the body of Christ and therefore admonishes every believer to appreciate God for all His acts of kindness and goodness.

Watch the Video below:



