Delta Paper Mill Limited reaches out to Dzorwulu Special School

Barbara Incoom making a presentation to pupils of Dzorwulu Special School

Source: Stephen Mensah, Contributor

Delta Paper Mill Limited, manufacturer of the Flora brand of tissues, on June 25, 2021, reached out to the students and staff of the Dzorwulu Special School in Accra with the donation of assorted Flora tissue products amounting to an estimated three thousand cedis through its Flora Cares CSR project.

Delta Paper Mill firmly believes in contributing to a healthier living and thus has elected through its CSR Project, Flora Cares, to distribute Tissue Products to the children and teachers in selected schools nationwide. As of today, the company has done so in over 50 schools and 3 hospitals in 3 regions.



Speaking to the media, Ms. Barbara Incoom, Marketing Director of Delta Paper Mill Limited, told the media that the visit was a follow-up to an earlier one in mid-February when the school received a similar donation from the company.



“…we realize that the kids have special needs, and with the onset of the



COVID-19 pandemic, they will need extra care; thus in our little way as a tissue producing entity, we thought it wise to complement government’s effort with this donation…” she stressed.



She urged businesses and people to repeat the gesture since the school needed

such supports. Adding that “…it doesn’t have to be big. It’s the thought that is important.”



Meanwhile, Brand Ambassador and Face of Flora tissue products, Miss Anita Akua Akufo commending the school authorities for their hard work, assured them that the company will follow up with another donation before the end of the year to support the cleaning needs of the school.



The school’s administration expressed gratitude to Delta Paper Mill for their



generosity, noting that the donation, which was the second of its sort in 6 months will go a long way in helping improve hygiene in the school; and requested that other organisations should emulate this gesture and come to the aid of the school.