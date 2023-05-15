Delta Paper Mill celebrates Mother’s Day with patients at Tema General Hospital

Staff of Flora Tissue making the donation

Delta Paper Mill Limited, producers of Flora paper tissues on Sunday, May 14, 2023, celebrated International Mother’s Day with patients at the Maternity Unit of the Tema General Hospital.

The Marketing Director of Delta Paper Mill Limited, Barbara Inkoom said the choice of Tema General Hospital was informed by the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility of giving back to the community its factory is sited in.



“We are here to celebrate Mother’s Day with mothers who have given birth at the Tema General Hospital, our factory is in Tema so we come here every Mother’s Day to celebrate with them, and of course, mothers give birth so it is time to celebrate them and to also let them know that we appreciate them,” she stated.



She added that the significance of the day presents an opportunity for the company to appreciate mothers who have been integral in making Flora Tissues a leading brand in the country.



“All of us, our mothers are the first people that we held, we cried and they held us close and they give us everything we ask for; they sacrifice for us all the time. I remember my mother used to scold me when I was younger and when I grew up, she is the one that advises me and I know it is the same for all of us. So, when it is Mother’s Day, we have to celebrate them and let them know that we appreciate them. And of course, we always say that it is the mothers who always make the decision to purchase tissue at home; if you have to have a tissue at home it is the mother who says let me buy Flora Tissues and so we want to appreciate them today and tell them that we are very happy because they have made Flora Tissues number one,” she stated.

On her part, Mary Amos, a Senior Staff Midwife on behalf of the facility, expressed gratitude to Flora Tissues for their kind gesture.



“It is an amazing feeling to know that they have us at heart today to help us celebrate our mothers with these essential needs to help them care for their babies,” she stated.



Over seventy patients in Caesarean Section, Delivery, and Post Delivery Wards received Flora products to mark Mother’s Day while nurses at the facility and the hospital itself were not left out.



The happy mothers expressed gratitude to Flora for coming to celebrate the day with them.