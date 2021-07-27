Delta variant very deadly - Ghana Health Service warns

The Delta variant was first recorded in Ghana in April 2021

The Director General at Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kumah Aboagye has warned that the Delta variant of the covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2), is more deadly than the Alpha variant, hence the need to continue to adhere to the safety protocols.

According to him, the Delta Variant is very contagious such that, it spreads so quick compared to the Alpha variant.



President Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has directed that all events associated with funerals and weddings be held in open air spaces with strict adherence to the COVID-19 health protocols.



He said this when he addressed the nation on measures being taken to contain the spread of the virus.



The President stressed that funerals, weddings and all social gatherings must not go beyond two hours and participants should avoid handshakes and restrict one-week funeral celebrations to solely family members.



President Akufo-Addo said data from the Ghana Health Service (GHS), indicated that the nation was experiencing a third wave of COVID-19 infections, driven by the Delta Variant with increased transmissibility rates globally.

The Delta variant, which was first detected in India and easily transmissible, was first recorded in Ghana in April 2021 at the port of entry at the Kotoka International Airport.



The new variant in Ghana, has led to a rise in hospitalization and Intensive Care Unit bed uptakes, and tragic deaths, which calls for urgent action.



The President said as at Wednesday, July 21, 2021, the GHS reported that the country’s total number of active cases stood at 4,094.



A total of 1,394,540 tests had been conducted, out of which 101,170 persons infected with the virus, and 96,255 persons recovered.

Some 36 more people have died from the virus over the last 10 weeks, bringing the cumulative number of deaths to 819 since the onset of the pandemic with Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi Metropolitan areas remaining the hotspots of infections.



Speaking with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, Dr. Patrick Kumah Aboagye said, “What we know about the Delta is that it is quickly contagious unlike the alpha variant. And so if someone gets it, it quickly spreads and for instance if someone gets infected in school, it can spread so quick that within a short time about 100 students will be infected.”



Meanwhile, he also said research indicates that the viral load is very high in those who get infected by the Delta Variant.



He said the country is possible to get another dose of the vaccines in August.